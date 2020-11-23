Schroders appoints Big Society Capital for social impact trust launch

Schroders is attempting to raise £100m for a social impact investment trust managed by Big Society Capital (BSC) that it is hoped will grow to between £300m and £500m within five years.

The Schroders BSC Social Impact trust will look to deliver measureable positive social impact by investing in a diversified portfolio of private market impact funds, co-investments alongside impact investors and direct investments into private market social impact funds.

It will aim to provide a net asset value (NAV) return of CIP plus 2% per annum, averaged over a rolling three- to five-year period, once the portfolio is fully invested. The mandate will have no distribution target, but will aim to pay out its income generated as required, which is expected to vary over time and the yield is likely to be around 1% to 2%.

Schroders' head of intermediary Doug Abbott recently revealed to Investment Week the firm was planning an impact investment trust.

Chair Susannah Nicklin said the trust comes to market "at a time when the UK is facing some significant headwinds, particularly on social issues". The offering would "bring together a diverse team of investment professionals with experience in portfolio management, sustainability, impact investing, government policy and social enterprises", Nicklin added.

"Our intention with this trust is to provide investors and the investment sector with a best-in-class impact trust."

Global head of sustainability at Schroders Andy Howard noted a deepening connection across financial markets between impact and investment, adding that Schroders had been "focused on the implications of that shift across our entire business, and on meeting the changing demands of our clients".

He continued: "It is clear that our clients are looking for new ways to connect their investment goals and sustainability concerns to produce measurable social impact as well as a financial return.

"Our solution offers individuals and institutions exposure to a different type of impact product - a high impact diversified portfolio of specialist investments that help improve the lives of people in the UK.

"These investments are anticipated to be long term, low volatility and have low correlation to equity market movements."

BSC runs a number of social impact funds for private markets and has a track-record in delivering sustainable financial returns and positive impact on people's lives in the UK.

BSC CIO Jeremy Rogers said: "The current coronavirus pandemic is exacerbating many social challenges from homelessness to domestic abuse.

"Social impact investing can directly help the charities and social enterprises tackling these problems, for example, by enabling them to provide accommodation and support for those experiencing homelessness and survivors of domestic abuse.

"Now more than ever, investors want their investments to deliver significant local impact. This new trust gives investors the opportunity to access high impact investment solutions with diversified returns away from public markets."

The trust will invest primarily in high-impact housing, including property funds that either acquire or develop housing for vulnerable groups such as homeless and domestic violence survivors; debt for social enterprises, including charity bonds; and social outcomes contracts, which are contracts between a public sector or government body and a delivery organisation whereby an external investor provides upfront capital to the delivery organisation and is repaid by the income stream from the public sector body based upon social outcomes delivered rather than on a fee for service basis.

The seed portfolio will be acquired from BSC and amount to seven assets, comprising interests in five of BSC's impact funds and two co-investment debt portfolios. The seven assets will be valued at £40m on an invested basis, and £60m on a committed basis.

The fund expects net proceeds from the IPO to be substantially committed within 12 months and substantially invested within 18 months of initial admission.

BSC will receive shares in the company in exchange for its seed portfolio and is expected to hold 25% of shares in issue once it begins trading on the stockmarket. Schroders will subscribe for 17.5% of the shares on behalf of its clients.