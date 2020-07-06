Investment Week digital edition - 6 July 2020

This week's print edition of Investment Week is now available to read online.

Click here to download the digital version of this week's issue.

This week's exclusive articles include:

Wirecard scandal: EY under fire for auditing role

Firm's collapse sparks investor pressure for change in auditing market

Fund Manager Interview: Sanlam CEO Penny Lovell

"There are some scenarios I have never witnessed before"

Secular growth stocks: The next big thing

Which sector should investors keep an eye out on?

Guest comment: M&G's James Tomlins

Is there any value left in high yield?