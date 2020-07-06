Investment Week digital edition - 6 July 2020
This week's print edition of Investment Week is now available to read online.
This week's exclusive articles include:
Wirecard scandal: EY under fire for auditing role
Firm's collapse sparks investor pressure for change in auditing market
Fund Manager Interview: Sanlam CEO Penny Lovell
"There are some scenarios I have never witnessed before"
Secular growth stocks: The next big thing
Which sector should investors keep an eye out on?
Guest comment: M&G's James Tomlins
Is there any value left in high yield?
