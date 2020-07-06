Gresham House hires infrastructure specialist for BSIF vehicle

Gresham House has hired sustainability infrastructure expert Peter Bachmann to expand its specialist British Strategic Investment fund (BSIF) team.

Bachmann joins BSIF as a fund manager with responsibility for "day-to-day" operations alongside new energy expert Ed Simpson, and Ben Guest, who oversees the strategy.

BSIF is a real assets portfolio investing in sustainable UK housing and infrastructure, with a focus on smaller mid-market investments in local and regional projects. It aims to make a positive social or environmental impact on the UK by investing in projects to support job creation, improve health and social care and deliver environmental benefits.

Bachmann has almost two decades of public and private equity investment experience, and joins from European venture capital firm Scottish Equity Partners where he managed the Environmental Capital fund.

A co-founder of the Environmental Infrastructure Development Company, which is a specialist in renewable energy and waste-to-energy assets, Bachmann was also head of secondary infrastructure and renewables at Land Securities Trillium and partner at PPP/PFI focused private equity fund SMIF - now Semperian.

Bachmann has had board member roles on nearly 50 investee companies, held roles in early stage sustainability ventures, and leads several sustainability leadership and clean technology programmes

His career has seen him deploy and exit more than £1.3bn in global equity investments in sectors such as renewables, social infrastructure, water and waste.

Bachmann joins BSIF alongside Tristan Bungaroo, who was appointed as an investment associate in June with a focus on infrastructure. Bungaroo has previously held roles at private equity-backed Neptune Energy, where he was business development lead, and Scotiabank where he was in the infrastructure, and oil and gas investment banking team.

CEO of Gresham House and BSIF investment committee member Tony Dalwood said Bachmann "exemplifies the ambition we have within delivering the goals of BSIF including both financial, and social and environmental returns".

He added: "He is a high calibre individual with a successful track record in these areas of sustainable investment across real assets.

"Clients increasingly want to see their investments make an impact on the world around them. Peter's proven ability to identify disruptive businesses with sustainability at their core will help BSIF support strategically important assets for the UK at a time when investment in infrastructure is greatly needed.

"This is an area that Gresham House has a vision to scale over the long term."

Bachmann said: "Gresham's commitment to responsible investment and building a market leading platform in sustainability infrastructure investment makes this an exciting time to be joining BSIF.

"This platform will allow me to utilise my experience to bring forward investment in real assets that enable us to live more sustainably and facilitate meaningful change for the UK."