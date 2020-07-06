Allianz GI brings top-performing A-shares vehicle to UK retail market

Allianz Global Investors is set to launch an OEIC version of its top-performing China A-Shares strategy, bringing the vehicle into the UK retail market for the first time, Investment Week can reveal.

Managed out of the firm's Hong Kong office by Anthony Wong and Sunny Chung, Allianz China A-Shares will be launched as a UK-domiciled vehicle in July, making Allianz one of the first fund houses to bring such a strategy to the UK retail market.

The $1.7bn AUM Luxembourg SICAV equivalent, which has existed since March 2009, has returned 35.4%, 68% and 67.7% over one, three and five years respectively, according to FE fundinfo, outperforming the IA China/Greater China sector's return of 15.3%, 30.3% and 35% over the same time periods.

It has also been the second best performing in its sector throughout the market volatility seen in the first half of 2020 and the 28th best performing fund in the Investment Association universe, returning 23.5% from the beginning of the year to 1 July.

Available in C and W share classes, the fund will invest in domestic Chinese companies and will apply a bottom up research process to build a diversified portfolio for investors to access the Chinese market.

Wong said: "The A-shares market offers investors access to small- and mid-cap companies within those high-value sectors that are set to be the future drivers of China's economic growth.

"With the launch of this fund, in a specific fund type for UK investors, we are hoping to build on our current track record and bring a China A-Shares fund to the market that can offer added value to a diversified portfolio for investors."