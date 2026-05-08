Deep Dive: Industry calls for urgent rethink on UK fiscal rules

Deeper problems

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 3 min read

Investment strategists have called for an overhaul to Labour's fiscal rules, amid rising borrowing costs, weak productivity and geopolitical uncertainty.

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Patrick Brusnahan
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