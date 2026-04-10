Deep Dive: Knowledge gap a threat as LTAFs enter Stocks & Shares ISAs

'Suitability must keep pace with ambition'

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 3 min read

Demand for private market access from retail investors is driving firms towards offering long-term asset funds (LTAFs) but a lack of understanding has concerned the industry.

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Patrick Brusnahan
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