Head to Head podcast: Episode 1

In this episode Kathleen Gallagher, features editor, asks is the exclusion of oil and gas companies still relevant for asset managers trying to assist the journey to net zero.

At COP26 in Glasgow there were several discussions about whether divestment and by association exclusions, were still the best strategy for the asset management community. Many CEOs and members of the industry now firmly believe that engagement is the best approach, however, there remains a divide, particularly when it comes to fossil fuels and the oil and gas industry.

In fact, on Monday 8 November more than 130 MPs signed a cross-party letter to their pension fund calling on it to divest from fossil fuel companies and so investors seem to still demand that approach.

So are exclusions of oil and gas companies still relevant?

Edward Heavean, head of sustainable investment at Montanaro and Paul Jourdan, CEO of Amati Global Investors join to share thoughts on either side of that debate.

Listen below or here