Head to Head podcast: Episode 1

Debating industry topics

clock • 1 min read
Head to Head podcast: Episode 1

This is the first episode of Head to Head, an investment week podcast where we bring people from opposing sides of a debate to discuss their views.

In this episode Kathleen Gallagher, features editor, asks is the exclusion of oil and gas companies still relevant for asset managers trying to assist the journey to net zero.

At COP26 in Glasgow there were several discussions about whether divestment and by association exclusions, were still the best strategy for the asset management community. Many CEOs and members of the industry now firmly believe that engagement is the best approach, however, there remains a divide, particularly when it comes to fossil fuels and the oil and gas industry.

In fact, on Monday 8 November more than 130 MPs signed a cross-party letter to their pension fund calling on it to divest from fossil fuel companies and so investors seem to still demand that approach.

So are exclusions of oil and gas companies still relevant?

Edward Heavean, head of sustainable investment at Montanaro and Paul Jourdan, CEO of Amati Global Investors join to share thoughts on either side of that debate.

Listen below or here

 

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Kathleen Gallagher

View profile
More from Kathleen Gallagher

Jupiter poaches Beesley from Artemis for CIO role

University of Leeds calls for investment disclaimer reform

More on ESG

Sustainable & ESG Investment Awards Winners: Franklin Templeton
ESG

Sustainable & ESG Investment Awards winner interview: Franklin Templeton

Catching up with this year's winners

Rebecca Hancock
clock 11 November 2021 • 4 min read
Pantheon Infrastructure beats IPO fundraise target
ESG

Pantheon Infrastructure beats IPO fundraise target

Exceeded the £300m IPO target

Jenny Turton
clock 11 November 2021 • 1 min read
The CEO had already set in motion a plan to sell more than $1bn of stock
US

Elon Musk committed to offloading Tesla shares weeks before Twitter poll

Trading plan adopted 14 September

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 11 November 2021 • 1 min read
Most read
01

FCA under fire over LV sale

09 November 2021 • 2 min read
02

interactive investor places Lindsell Train fund under formal review

09 November 2021 • 2 min read
03

Abrdn 'in discussions' to buy interactive investor

08 November 2021 • 1 min read
04

Columbia Threadneedle completes £615m acquisition of BMO EMEA asset management business

08 November 2021 • 2 min read
05

Jupiter poaches Beesley from Artemis for CIO role

10 November 2021 • 1 min read
06

UK economy set for prolonged stagnation and 'widening' inequalities

10 November 2021 • 2 min read
16 Nov
United Kingdom
Conference

Retirement Planning Roadshow 2021

Register now
Trustpilot

 