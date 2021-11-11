Rize ETF unveils fund targeting 'structural transition' towards cashless economy

The ETF will invest in companies expected to benefit from a "cross-generational" shift towards a cashless society through the use of digital wallets, digital payments and digital currencies.

Companies in the portfolio focus on areas such as card payment networks, biometric technology, facial recognition and payment infrastructure providers, as well as cryptocurrency "pioneers", the London-based firm said.

According to research by Deutsche Bank, the number of digital wallet users worldwide is expected to increase from 2.3bn in 2020 to 4bn by 2024 - half the world's population, Rize ETF noted.

Over a million cryptocurrency transactions already take place on a daily basis, said the ETF specialist, citing data from Visual Capitalist. "As transactions rise, several disruptive forces will disrupt the future of payments," the firm stated.

Rahul Bhushan, co-founder and director at Rize ETF, said: "Our new investment strategy and ETF is a nod to the inevitability that financial services are succumbing to digitisation. In the past decade alone, a new and powerful economy for digital payments has emerged.

"This economy offers speed, agility and convenience. It has also instilled a sensibility in us that payment transactions can happen seamlessly in the background as we hop in and out of Ubers."

He added that Covid-19 has also catalysed a "cross-generational shift towards contactless payments and digital currencies".

"But we believe this to be just the start. In the years ahead, e-commerce growth, enthusiastic adoption of transparent payment experiences and alternative transaction modes are going to continue to drive non-cash momentum."

The Rize Digital Payments Economy UCITS ETF (PMNT) was built in partnership with Euromonitor International, a market research company, using its ‘Digital Payments Economy' classification.

According to Rize, the classification seeks to identify "leaders and innovators" driving "non-cash momentum" while merging with other technologies such as biometrics and blockchain.

The firm is essentially tapping into disruptive digital payment companies that have the potential to become increasingly mainstream, "challenging traditional banks that have been slow to adapt and have hindered innovation in speed, agility and convenience".

The digital payments ETF debuted on Thursday (11 November) on the London Stock Exchange. It will also be listed on the Deutsche Börse Xetra, Borsa Italiana and the SIX Swiss Exchange. The fund has a TER of 0.45%.

Rize ETF - which also has funds investing in the medical cannabis sector and sustainable food companies - recently hit $500m in assets under management, 18 months since its inception.