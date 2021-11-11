Pantheon Infrastructure beats IPO fundraise target

Exceeded the £300m IPO target

clock • 1 min read
Pantheon Infrastructure beats IPO fundraise target
Image:

Pantheon Infrastructure beats IPO fundraise target

Pantheon Infrastructure PLC (PINT) has raised £400m through its IPO, exceeding the target issue size and the maximum issue size.

The company said the proceeds will be used to invest in a portfolio of yielding and growth infrastructure assets in developed markets, with a specific focus on Europe and North America.

Foresight launches £200m sustainable forestry IPO

Companies invested in will typically operate in infrastructure assets and benefit from secular growth trends, spanning digital infrastructure, renewables, power and utilities, and transport and logistics.

Richard Sem, partner at Pantheon Ventures, said: "Private capital has an important role in adapting and creating the infrastructure that we require for a sustainable future. Through our network, the Pantheon platform benefits from favourable access to a high volume of quality assets, with downside protected cash flows, strong ESG credentials, and positive exposure to secular changes in society."

Related Topics

More on ESG

Sustainable & ESG Investment Awards Winners: Franklin Templeton
ESG

Sustainable & ESG Investment Awards winner interview: Franklin Templeton

Catching up with this year's winners

Rebecca Hancock
clock 11 November 2021 • 4 min read
Head to Head podcast: Episode 1
ESG

Head to Head podcast: Episode 1

Debating industry topics

Kathleen Gallagher
clock 11 November 2021 • 1 min read
Boris Johnson at COP26
ESG

COP26: Johnson urges world leaders to go further in global warming fight

Meeting 1.5ºC target possible but 'anything but a done deal'

Pedro Gonçalves
Pedro Gonçalves
clock 10 November 2021 • 2 min read
Most read
01

FCA under fire over LV sale

09 November 2021 • 2 min read
02

interactive investor places Lindsell Train fund under formal review

09 November 2021 • 2 min read
03

Abrdn 'in discussions' to buy interactive investor

08 November 2021 • 1 min read
04

Columbia Threadneedle completes £615m acquisition of BMO EMEA asset management business

08 November 2021 • 2 min read
05

Jupiter poaches Beesley from Artemis for CIO role

10 November 2021 • 1 min read
06

UK economy set for prolonged stagnation and 'widening' inequalities

10 November 2021 • 2 min read
16 Nov
United Kingdom
Conference

Retirement Planning Roadshow 2021

Register now
Trustpilot

 