Pantheon Infrastructure beats IPO fundraise target

The company said the proceeds will be used to invest in a portfolio of yielding and growth infrastructure assets in developed markets, with a specific focus on Europe and North America.

Foresight launches £200m sustainable forestry IPO

Companies invested in will typically operate in infrastructure assets and benefit from secular growth trends, spanning digital infrastructure, renewables, power and utilities, and transport and logistics.

Richard Sem, partner at Pantheon Ventures, said: "Private capital has an important role in adapting and creating the infrastructure that we require for a sustainable future. Through our network, the Pantheon platform benefits from favourable access to a high volume of quality assets, with downside protected cash flows, strong ESG credentials, and positive exposure to secular changes in society."