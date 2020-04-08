Industry Voice: Dotcom twenty years on - what can we learn?

Can you describe the sense of exuberance in the period leading up to 10 March 2000?

What was your thinking during this period, did you share in the dotcom optimism, or were you more pessimistic?

We were generally underweight technology sector companies during this period. Even early on, many companies in the universe simply lacked the kind of fundamental support we look for. Our negative view became more resolute as investor optimism became increasingly extreme and valuations ballooned to irrational levels.

That is not to say that we didn't question our positioning throughout the period. Our contrarian stance, amid an almost universal tide of opposing sentiment was difficult, particularly when the result was to increasingly underperform the market. The longer the boom progressed, and the higher stock prices rose, the more we doubled down on our research, revisiting our investment theses to ensure we weren't missing something.

Had we found technology companies that met our quality and growth criteria, we would have certainly considered investing. However, whichever way we looked at it, the valuations that many of these companies were commanding, particularly new, untested businesses, seemed unjustifiable

We aim to invest in high-quality growth companies that can sustainably compound earnings over time, generate durable free cashflow growth, and have strong management teams that know how to allocate capital. The technology companies of the dotcom period typically fell well short of these key characteristics. an investment cycle. And at such times, we could experience a pause, or even a correction, in the market. However, we see few parallels today with the irrational sentiment and blind optimism characteristic of the dotcom boom.Instead, we were often faced with untested business models, inexperienced management and a lack of profits or cashflows. Not only did they seem poor investments, they appeared to be among the riskiest and most over-priced companies in the market.

The media compounded the pressure we felt at the time, with periodic reports criticizing our investment approach, our ‘misplaced' conviction, and, of course, our underperformance. This headline appeared in the national press on March 6, 2000, just days before the dot com bubble burst. Ultimately, it paid to have the courage of our convictions!

