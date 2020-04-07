Update: Aviva to postpone dividend payment

Aviva told shareholders it would not pay them a dividend in June 2020, instead potentially delaying it until the fourth quarter of the year, as the coronavirus crisis continues to weigh on companies.

The insurer and asset manager said its board had agreed to withdraw its recommendation to pay its 2019 final dividend to shareholders in June 2020, instead expecting to reconsiderany distribution to investors in Q4.

Aviva said the decision had been taken in response to urgings from regulators including EIOPA and the Prudential Regulation Authority that insurers should reconsider their dividend payments.

"In light of the significant uncertainties presented by Covid-19, the board agrees with our regulators that it is prudent to suspend dividend payments at this time," the company said.

Coronavirus contagion: Which FTSE 100 stocks have suffered most?

Aviva insisted it remained "well capitalised with strong liquidity", noting that the savings from not paying a dividend would increase the group's estimated capital ratio by around 7% to 182%.

"It remains too early to quantify the impact of Covid-19 on claims expenses in our life and general insurance businesses, and the potential effect of capital markets and economic trends on our results," Aviva said.

"Given the change in the economic outlook, we are reviewing all material discretionary and project expenditure. We intend to provide an operational update for investors in the second half of May."

Charles Bendit, capital markets analyst at Redburn, praised the decision as showing "prudence", though noted it "could have material long-term consequences for the make-up of [Aviva's] shareholder register".

"Dividend income is critical for much of its retail and institutional shareholder base," Bendit said. "Aviva's decision contrasts with L&G's, and it will be interesting to see whether L&G holds its nerve between now and the company's AGM on 21 May."

Further asset management dividend cuts

The news comes a day after US banking giant JP Morgan Chase, Europe's largest asset management firm Amundi and South African banking & wealth management firm Investec all proposed - or considered - suspending their dividends for the first time in their respective histories, in the event that a sharp recession is triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Amundi has proposed suspending its 2019 dividend payment, according to a report from the Financial Times, in response to calls from the European Central Bank (ECB) for banks not to pay dividends for the financial years 2019 and 2020 until at least 1 October 2020.

The proposal will be raised in the company's annual general meeting on 12 May and put to a shareholder vote, Investment Week understands.

Meanwhile, JPM's CEO Jamie Dimon has warned in a letter to shareholders that, if the US economy contracts by more than 35% and unemployment reaches 14% as a result of the pandemic, the bank's board will suspend its dividends.

This would be the first suspension in the bank's history.