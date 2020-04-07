Abe or no Abe, Japan's corporate governance standards are here to stay

Alongside the rest of the world, Japan is facing some trying headwinds in the face of the coronavirus.

From an investment standpoint, however, one area in which there is more confidence is the country's commitment to corporate governance standards.

With Shinzo Abe's third term as Japanese Prime Minister set to end in September next year, there has been plenty of speculation over the future leadership of the world's third-largest economy. Whatever occurs, we are confident that the vast corporate governance improvements ushered in under Abe's administration since 2013 will not only remain but will continue to proliferate.

A new dawn

Since being sworn in, efforts to revive Japan's economy have defined Abe's leadership. The key to this has been the prime minister's revolutionary approach to economic stimulus, commonly dubbed "Abenomics". This is underpinned by three "arrows"- 1) monetary easing, 2) fiscal stimulus, and 3) structural reform.

The 'good news' for a fragile Japan

The first two arrows have broadly been a domestic success, consequently enjoying stellar public support. Japan's unemployment has reached multi-decade-lows. Its stock market has been one of the best global performers since 2012, and - as of December last year, before the outbreak of coronavirus - gross domestic product was up 8.6% on 2012 levels.

However, while global discussions regularly centre on the effectiveness of these first two arrows, we see objective success in Abenomics' final arrow- in particular its focus on improving corporate governance.

In its first three years, Abe's government introduced Japan's first stewardship and corporate governance codes, with the latter being updated in 2018. These have aimed to make Japanese firms more globally competitive by addressing the country's historical corporate failings such as sluggish growth, low returns, and cash hoarding.

Areas of focus have included full and transparent engagement between companies and shareholders, increasingly outward-looking boards, and reduced cross-shareholding. Perhaps the most significant drive, however, has been on firms to increase investor returns by bolstering share buybacks, enhancing dividends, and spending excess balance sheet cash on growth.

Japan 'on the brink of recession': Contrarian play or value trap?

In terms of the success of these measures, the figures speak for themselves. The number of TOPIX stocks with two or more outside directors grew from 18% in 2013,to 93% as at July 2019 while a record 46 corporations pledged to drop anti-takeover measures in last year's AGM season. Meanwhile, share buybacks in the first half of 2019 alone totalled $53 billion, more than double that of H1 2018 - which had already been a record year. Likewise, dividend pay-out ratios have risen by 29% over the last five years.

Although there is still a long way to go, these improvements have enabled Japan to become a key income investment destination for the first time. A growing pool of undervalued stocks complementing expansive strategies and strong balance sheets with a focus on shareholder needs and returns has emerged. We have used this to invest in a pool of holdings that provide both long-term capital appreciation and income.

What will the future hold?

Now that Abe has established such positive foundations, the future for Japanese corporate governance standards following the next election has naturally come into question.

First, note that Abe, already Japan's longest-serving leader, could well remain in power for longer still. Some members of his ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) have called for a rule change that would allow him to stay on as prime minister for an unprecedented fourth term. However, a recent Reuters poll found that fewer than one in five Japanese firms would actually want this to happen. Meanwhile, Abe himself has even said he is "not thinking" of staying on beyond 2021.

If Abe does not continue as Japan's prime minister, then the names in the hat to succeed him include LDP members Shigeru Ishiba, Shinjirō Koizumi and Fumio Kishida. However, as it stands, no clear favourite exists.