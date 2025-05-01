Capital markets roundup: April 2025

Monthly markets roundup from Investment Week

Linus Uhlig
clock • 1 min read

In the fourth edition of the markets roundup series, Investment Week's reporter Linus Uhlig takes a look back at April's key events in global capital markets in this video roundup.

Related Topics

Linus Uhlig
Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Linus Uhlig

Schroders, PIMCO and Royal London funds part of 24 latest RSMR ratings

Franklin Templeton and Lexington Partners unveil $875m private equity secondaries fund

More on Multimedia

Capital markets roundup: March 2025
Multimedia

Capital markets roundup: March 2025

Monthly markets roundup from Investment Week

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 02 April 2025 • 1 min read
A Fresh Take: Social mobility in asset management
Multimedia

A Fresh Take: Social mobility in asset management

Latest episode now available

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 24 November 2022 • 1 min read
A Fresh Take: Ethical investing
Multimedia

A Fresh Take: Ethical investing

Latest episode now available

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 25 July 2022 • 1 min read
Trustpilot