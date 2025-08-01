Capital markets roundup: July 2025

Trump, Reeves and gilt yields

Linus Uhlig
clock • 1 min read

In the seventh instalment of the markets roundup series, Investment Week's senior reporter, Linus Uhlig, takes a look back at the major events in markets during July.

Related Topics

Linus Uhlig
Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a senior reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Linus Uhlig

Independent proxy adviser ISS urges Maven Renovar VCT shareholders to back current board

Maven Renovar VCT proxy voting form incontrovertible despite activists questioning documents' fairness

More on Multimedia

Capital markets roundup: H1 2025
Multimedia

Capital markets roundup: H1 2025

Tariffs, DeepSeek and US dollar

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 03 July 2025 • 1 min read
Capital markets roundup: May 2025
Multimedia

Capital markets roundup: May 2025

Monthly markets roundup from Investment Week

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 02 June 2025 • 1 min read
Capital markets roundup: April 2025
Multimedia

Capital markets roundup: April 2025

Monthly markets roundup from Investment Week

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 01 May 2025 • 1 min read
Trustpilot