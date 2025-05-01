SDR pause for portfolio management: sigh of relief or indefinite 'limbo'?

The regulator had already extended the expected timeline for a policy statement for the sector twice – first to Q2 2025, then indefinitely – as the implementation of SDR, and related labels especially, proved trickier among asset managers and more difficult than expected. However, speaking at the Investment Association's Sustainability Conference on Wednesday (30 April), Louisa Chender, technical specialist – sustainable finance policy at the FCA, noted the decision is indeed a "pause" rather than a stop altogether, meaning the inclusion of portfolio management into SDR will come at some...