SDR pause for portfolio management: sigh of relief or indefinite 'limbo'?

Clarifications needed

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 3 min read

The decision by the Financial Conduct Authority to halt its plans to include portfolio management services into the remit of the Sustainability Disclosure Requirements (SDR) has mostly been a welcome move.

The regulator had already extended the expected timeline for a policy statement for the sector twice – first to Q2 2025, then indefinitely – as the implementation of SDR, and related labels especially, proved trickier among asset managers and more difficult than expected. However, speaking at the Investment Association's Sustainability Conference on Wednesday (30 April), Louisa Chender, technical specialist – sustainable finance policy at the FCA, noted the decision is indeed a "pause" rather than a stop altogether, meaning the inclusion of portfolio management into SDR will come at some...

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

