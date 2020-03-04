tariffs
Market Movers Blog: FTSE 100 dips into bear market territory in fourth-biggest daily fall on record
What was the 2019 word of the year?
The most popular phrase of last year revealed
EMD yields look attractive but beware political risks
After a volatile Q4 2018 when credit spreads widened but government bonds rallied due to safe-haven flows, fixed income markets across different categories have delivered strong returns so far this year.
Renminbi rallies as US considers dropping some China tariffs
Past the RMB7 per dollar mark
Going for gold: Multi-asset managers look beyond 'core assets' ahead of 'volatile' Q4
Tariff tensions and global slowdown key factors
Trade wars: A pause or is the end in sight?
How history can provide answers to today's tariff stand-off
Cazenove's Mui: The trade nightmare before Christmas
Trump's tariff threats could backfire on US citizens
Fund managers slash exposure to global equities on trade war fears
US 30-year Treasury plunges to record low
Navigating the Fed's upcoming 'insurance' rate cuts
In May, risks of a trade shock sharply rose following US President Donald Trump's increasingly aggressive rhetoric towards China.
Trade war: What will bring an end to retaliatory tariffs?
In the first half of 2019, the uncertainty surrounding Federal Reserve policy and US-China trade negotiations affected the outlook for all asset classes including global small-cap stocks.
Pound slides after Carney warns protectionism could 'shipwreck' economy
Concerns amid continues tensions
Andrew Neil: Cold war will be the new normal of the 2020s
'Markets will need to get used to this'
The UK businesses to focus on post-Brexit
Can British companies still prosper after Brexit?
Is a global economic downturn likely after renewed US/China hostilities?
Experts fear 'tit-for-tat tariffs' could spark financial slump
Volatility: More than a spring squall?
Headwinds expected into Q2
Three reasons to invest in Europe - and three reasons to avoid it
Brexit and currency weakness key factors
Liontrust's Milburn: Breaking down US growth shows it is not braking too hard
Volatile GDP and government shutdown dominating US
AXA IM: What was the 2018 buzzword of the year in US company reports?
The key talking points of last year
Trade, tariffs and tax: Is China still a viable investment option?
Levies suspended - but how long will US-China detente last?
TEMIT's Sehgal: US dollar strength remains a risk
In 2018, the world economy entered unfamiliar territory.
Allianz's Dwane: We're on the edge of a 'tech cold war'
Trump showing no signs of backing down
Trade wars - should you pick a side?
Protect your investments or do nothing?