Capital markets roundup: H1 2025

Tariffs, DeepSeek and US dollar

Linus Uhlig
clock • 1 min read

In the sixth instalment of the markets roundup series, Investment Week's senior reporter, Linus Uhlig, takes a look back at the major events in markets so far this year.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Linus Uhlig
Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a senior reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Linus Uhlig

Investment Association calls for increased retail access to private markets

Geiger Counter and Golden Prospect keep Saba at bay after striking standstill agreements

More on Multimedia

Capital markets roundup: May 2025
Multimedia

Capital markets roundup: May 2025

Monthly markets roundup from Investment Week

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 02 June 2025 • 1 min read
Capital markets roundup: April 2025
Multimedia

Capital markets roundup: April 2025

Monthly markets roundup from Investment Week

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 01 May 2025 • 1 min read
Capital markets roundup: March 2025
Multimedia

Capital markets roundup: March 2025

Monthly markets roundup from Investment Week

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 02 April 2025 • 1 min read
Trustpilot