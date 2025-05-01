Close to £300bn earning zero interest in UK bank accounts

According to the figures from the Bank of England today (1 May), £280bn is sitting in UK bank accounts and accumulating zero interest.
This is a jump from the £234bn a year ago and a leap from the £153bn five years ago. Furthermore, a mere 3% return on last year's zero-interest cash could have earned savers £6.9bn, according to AJ Bell. Consumers are not switching their accounts at a rapid rate either as only just under 1.2 million people swapped banks according to Pay.UK, an 18.2% drop from the near 1.5 million switches in 2023. Economic secretary confirms wholesale ISA review as experts call for sweeping reform Laura Suter, director of personal finance at AJ Bell, said: "If you want one figure to sum up ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes