Big Question: How are you positioned as we head into a global inflationary environment (part III)?
In the third part of a special Big Question, fund managers reveal their outlooks for global inflation and how this is impacting their portfolios.
Shaughnessy made global head of Zurich's life division
The chief executive of Zurich's life division in the UK, Gary Shaughnessy, has been promoted to head the division globally.
'Politics and pensions' dent early 2015 platform business
A "combination of politics and pensions" contributed to slower sales across platforms in the first three months of the year, with the year-on-year (YOY) asset growth rate also receding, according to research.
Zurich sells annuity book to Rothesay Life for £1.2bn
Insurer Zurich is to pass its £1.2bn legacy annuities business covering 28,000 clients to specialist Rothesay Life.
Zurich expands platform to include first DFMs
Zurich has expanded its platform offering to include a discretionary fund management service for the first time.
Zurich UK Life to launch funds via new ACD arm
Zurich UK Life is to boost its investment proposition for advisers with the launch of an authorised corporate director (ACD) service, which will allow it to launch own-branded funds managed by a number of external partners.
Zurich cuts initial platform charge in fee structure revamp
Zurich has overhauled its platform fee structure and announced a cut in its initial investment charge for all clients.
Zurich: We will have no part in platform price war
Zurich is not interested in participating in a platform price "race to the bottom", its head of retail platform strategy has said.
Kames CEO Davis: 'We have to get into the risk game'
Kames Capital CEO Martin Davis talks to Anna Fedorova about Scottish independence, rebranding, and the group's plans to diversify away from the fixed income space.