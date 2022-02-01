Aubrey Capital Management appoints new investment manager from UBS

Wilson takes over from John James, who retired two months ago, and will look after a wide range of client portfolios. He will report directly to investment manager Chris Sutton.

Previously, Wilson worked for UBS, where he looked after a wide range of private client portfolios, covering Scotland and the UK regions.

He began his career in 2007 as a trainee investment manager for Brewin Dolphin, then went on to work for a hedge fund in Zurich, Switzerland, and in the investment team for a large independent Scottish family office.

Aubrey CM was founded in 2006 and is based in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Sutton said: "We're currently expanding our range of investment products for our clients, and Ramsay's expertise will play a pivotal role in this. We're confident that he will be a great asset to our team."