Aubrey Capital Management appoints new investment manager from UBS

Aubrey Capital Management has appointed Ramsay Wilson from UBS as investment manager to boost its private client team.

Wilson takes over from John James, who retired two months ago, and will look after a wide range of client portfolios. He will report directly to investment manager Chris Sutton.

Previously, Wilson worked for UBS, where he looked after a wide range of private client portfolios, covering Scotland and the UK regions.

He began his career in 2007 as a trainee investment manager for Brewin Dolphin, then went on to work for a hedge fund in Zurich, Switzerland, and in the investment team for a large independent Scottish family office.

Aubrey CM was founded in 2006 and is based in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Sutton said: "We're currently expanding our range of investment products for our clients, and Ramsay's expertise will play a pivotal role in this. We're confident that he will be a great asset to our team."

