GAM Investments poaches credit portfolio manager from J. Safra Sarasin

Mueller joins GAM after over seven years at J. Safra Sarasin in Basel, where he worked as a portfolio manager and in client relationship management.

While at the bank, he served as deputy head of bonds and absolute return strategies and launched and managed one of the first global sustainable high yield funds.

Based in Zurich, he will report to Andrea Quapp, investment director for multi asset class solutions and lead manager of segregated accounts and funds primarily for European and Swiss institutional clients.

"It is a great pleasure to have Roland join GAM as a highly experienced portfolio manager with deep knowledge of credit and fixed income strategies," said Quapp.

"He will be a great asset to the team and complement us perfectly in providing our clients with the best solutions from a conviction-based active asset manager."

Commenting on his appointment, Mueller added: "I am delighted to join the experienced credit fixed income team in Zurich. For me, GAM stands for excellent products and selected active investment strategies. I am proud to support this in the future."

Mueller has over twenty years of experience managing credit in developed and emerging markets. Prior to J. Safra Sarasin, he spent two years at BMW AG as risk manager in liquidity and financial markets, and worked for Lazard Asset Management as senior credit and quant portfolio manager for over six years.