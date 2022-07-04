GAM Investments poaches credit portfolio manager from J. Safra Sarasin

Roland Mueller joins

clock • 1 min read
Mueller joined the firm on 1 July 2022, based in Zurich.
Image:

Mueller joined the firm on 1 July 2022, based in Zurich.

GAM Investments has appointed Roland Mueller as senior fixed income investment manager, with a remit focused on managing global bond investment strategies and mandates for institutional clients.

Mueller joins GAM after over seven years at J. Safra Sarasin in Basel, where he worked as a portfolio manager and in client relationship management. 

While at the bank, he served as deputy head of bonds and absolute return strategies and launched and managed one of the first global sustainable high yield funds. 

Janus Henderson taps Danske Bank AM for €6bn EM debt team

Based in Zurich, he will report to Andrea Quapp, investment director for multi asset class solutions and lead manager of segregated accounts and funds primarily for European and Swiss institutional clients. 

"It is a great pleasure to have Roland join GAM as a highly experienced portfolio manager with deep knowledge of credit and fixed income strategies," said Quapp.

"He will be a great asset to the team and complement us perfectly in providing our clients with the best solutions from a conviction-based active asset manager." 

PIMCO appoints CIO for portfolio implementation

Commenting on his appointment, Mueller added: "I am delighted to join the experienced credit fixed income team in Zurich. For me, GAM stands for excellent products and selected active investment strategies. I am proud to support this in the future." 

Mueller has over twenty years of experience managing credit in developed and emerging markets. Prior to J. Safra Sarasin, he spent two years at BMW AG as risk manager in liquidity and financial markets, and worked for Lazard Asset Management as senior credit and quant portfolio manager for over six years.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

Janus Henderson taps Danske Bank AM for €6bn EM debt team

MSCI launches tool to measure emissions across investment portfolios

More on People moves

Artemis co-founder Derek Stuart
People moves

Artemis co-founder steps away from fund management

Henry Flockhart takes over

Georgie Lee
clock 04 July 2022 • 1 min read
The team will be based in Copenhagen, further expanding the firm's presence in the Nordics.
People moves

Janus Henderson taps Danske Bank AM for €6bn EM debt team

Expands Nordics footprint

Valeria Martinez
clock 01 July 2022 • 1 min read
Wang will remain a portfolio manager for PIMCO’s global macro hedge fund strategies.
People moves

PIMCO appoints CIO for portfolio implementation

Leads newly created team

Valeria Martinez
clock 29 June 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Andrew Bailey: Soaring inflation to hit UK economy harder than other nations

30 June 2022 • 2 min read
02

Industry reaction: Jury is out on possibility of Jupiter turnaround

28 June 2022 • 3 min read
03

Jupiter's Formica to retire in October

28 June 2022 • 1 min read
04

Share price tumbles 34% at embattled Chrysalis

30 June 2022 • 2 min read
05

Artemis co-founder steps away from fund management

04 July 2022 • 1 min read
06

Industry Voice: PIMCO Secular Outlook

28 June 2022 • 2 min read
06 Jul
United Kingdom
Award

Women in Financial Advice Awards 2022

Register now
Trustpilot