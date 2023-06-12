Lex Greensill and former Credit Suisse bankers face Swiss criminal case - reports

Funds linked to Greensill Capital

James Baxter-Derrington
clock • 1 min read
Image:

Lex Greensill and four former Credit Suisse bankers are set to face criminal charges in Switzerland, following a two-year investigation.

According to the FT, the Zurich public prosecutor is set to bring the case against Greensill and the bankers, related to the collapse of a $10bn group of funds linked to Greensill Capital that Credit Suisse offered to clients.

According to people with knowledge of the matter, the former Credit Suisse managers have been asked to attend a hearing with the prosecutor on 26 June, where the case of suspected unfair competition will be formally opened.

Greensill has not been called to the hearing but has provided a 12-page statement in response to a list of questions.

The investigation was started following a complaint to Zurich police from an investor in the supply-chain finance funds, which has since been added to by several other investors and the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs.

This case is the latest in a string of criminal investigations related to the collapse of Greensill Capital.

In March 2021, the German financial watchdog filed a criminal complaint against the management of Greensill Capital's German banking subsidiary over suspected balance sheet manipulation, while the UK Serious Fraud Office has launched an investigation into Sanjeev Gupta's businesses, including its "financing arrangements with Greensill Capital".

