yield curve
Lyxor launches yield curve ETFs
Allow investors to play US and German yield curves
What the US bond market really means for equities
Views on US equities seem to neatly fall into two camps.
The inversion of the yield curve: Still a reliable indicator of recession?
Knee-jerk reactions could become self-fulfilling
Wealth managers dump UK assets in favour of global bond funds
Brexit risk putting investors off domestic stocks
Why investors need to 'strap in' and brace for recession
Warning signs in US data
Investment styles for when the backdrop is 'triggering alarm bells'
'Massive dispersions' between equity market returns
Liontrust's Milburn: 'Bond prices are absolutely crazy'
Fixed income manager takes a more cautious approach
Rathbone's Smith: Signs of weaker growth are less worrying than they first appear
A broader swathe of economic indicators — of the recent past, present and future — have fallen to indisputably weaker levels than at any time since the 2008 global financial crisis.
Is it time to start de-risking bond portfolios?
The bottom has fallen out of gilt yields and high-yield credit spreads have been bouncing all over the place. The iTraxx high yield spread index hit a two-year high of 249 basis points (bps) to 310bps during the month, before rallying in early June to...
M&G's Leaviss: Beware the widow-maker
The one trade to watch out for
BMO GAM's Niven: Investors need to look beyond the yield curve
Recession 'not on the horizon in the next year', manager argues
Why US investors should look at the laggards in their portfolios
US stocks had a turbulent last quarter in 2018 and have been somewhat volatile since the start of this year.
How central banks have 'compromised' the yield curve's predictive power
In recent weeks, investors have fixated on the inversion of several sovereign yield curves, most notably the US Treasury curve.
Are active managers right to be gearing up for recession?
Preparing for the worst despite upbeat sentiment
What does the yield curve inversion really mean for investors?
Economic and investor implications
Why the US economic backdrop 'remains rosy'
After a torrid Q4 amid a global sell-off, we see plenty of reasons for sustained optimism for the rest of 2019.
What does The Fed's change in tune mean for markets?
Change in tone since start of year
M&G: Yield curve inversion may signal need to cut US rates again in near term
Traditionally a signal of recession
How the US is fighting the war on liquidity
Trade wars continue to dominate headlines. It is often the explanation behind any sell-off.
7IM's Jack Turner on the events that could threaten the Topix
Following Shinzo Abe's re-election as Prime Minister in 2012 and the infamous 'three arrow' stimulus package, the Japanese equity market was a star performer among the world's stock markets in 2013.
What happens when the yield curve inverts?
We expect the Federal Reserve to maintain its gradual tightening as the US economy extends its growth phase, with short-term rates likely to rise at least three more times to reach 2.5% by next year.
AXA IM's Hooper: Moving from a time of assured support to one of uncertainty
Trade wars a key risk
Sell signals: Five fund buyers reveal their key recession indicators
Return of volatility
3% Treasury yields: A bull-market pause or start of a bear market?
Yield curve continues to flatten