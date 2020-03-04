yield curve

Is it time to start de-risking bond portfolios?
Is it time to start de-risking bond portfolios?

The bottom has fallen out of gilt yields and high-yield credit spreads have been bouncing all over the place. The iTraxx high yield spread index hit a two-year high of 249 basis points (bps) to 310bps during the month, before rallying in early June to...

What happens when the yield curve inverts?
What happens when the yield curve inverts?

We expect the Federal Reserve to maintain its gradual tightening as the US economy extends its growth phase, with short-term rates likely to rise at least three more times to reach 2.5% by next year.