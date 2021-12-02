Willis Towers Watson

UBS AM hires Lucy Thomas as new head of sustainable investing

People moves

UBS AM hires Lucy Thomas as new head of sustainable investing

Former head of investment stewardship at TCorp

clock 02 December 2021 • 1 min read
LSEG appoints Jane Goodland as group head of sustainability

People moves

LSEG appoints Jane Goodland as group head of sustainability

Formerly at Quilter

clock 16 September 2021 • 1 min read
Attitudes towards ESG investing hit a turning point for the better

ESG

Attitudes towards ESG investing hit a turning point for the better

Retail sales doubled since Q1 2020

clock 06 September 2021 • 4 min read
Employers ready to embrace remote and hybrid working in post-pandemic years

Industry

Employers ready to embrace remote and hybrid working in post-pandemic years

Businesses reluctant to ask staff to get jabbed

clock 24 August 2021 • 1 min read
Alliance Trust's Baker: You are not improving society just by not holding something

Investment Trusts

Alliance Trust's Baker: You are not improving society just by not holding something

Pushing for greater ESG integration in investment

clock 16 February 2021 •
Four in five companies plan to introduce ESG measures to incentive plans - survey

ESG

Four in five companies plan to introduce ESG measures to incentive plans - survey

78% believe ESG 'key contributor' to financial performance

clock 09 December 2020 •
#Talkaboutblack: Pushing firms for a real diversity and inclusion deal

Industry

#Talkaboutblack: Pushing firms for a real diversity and inclusion deal

Closing the 'saying/doing' gap

clock 13 November 2020 •
Report: Asset managers must explain how sustainability measures benefit stakeholders

ESG

Report: Asset managers must explain how sustainability measures benefit stakeholders

Working group guidance on impact investing

clock 06 October 2020 •
Investors must 'go back to basics' when diversifying portfolios

Global

Investors must 'go back to basics' when diversifying portfolios

A single unexpected event can often set things on a completely different path. That is as relevant for markets now more than ever.

clock 13 March 2020 •
Aon to buy Willis Towers Watson in $30bn deal

Industry

Aon to buy Willis Towers Watson in $30bn deal

Joint firm to become largest UK pension consulting company

clock 09 March 2020 •
Trustpilot