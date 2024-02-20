Gresham House to link $380m investment fund to England's biodiversity net gain rules

The investment manaeger launched a $380m investment fund that ties returns to demand for "biodiversity credits" compatible with England's recently introduced Biodiversity Net Gain (BNG) regulations. Created with Willis Tower Watson as cornerstone investors, the Gresham House Biodiversity Co-Invest strategy is targeting a raise of $380m to invest in 'Habitat Banks' created by Environment Bank, a portfolio business within Gresham House's British Sustainable Infrastructure Fund (BSIF) Strategy. The investment fund has been launched to link up with the BNG scheme which officially came int...