Asset managers are failing to measure gender or ethnicity pay gaps

Willis Towers Watson study

clock • 2 min read
Only 42% of managers had measurable objectives in DEI policy, and only 40% are measuring the gender or ethnicity pay gap, while 38% measure the bonus gap.
Only 42% of managers had measurable objectives in DEI policy, and only 40% are measuring the gender or ethnicity pay gap, while 38% measure the bonus gap.

Asset managers are failing to measure gender and ethnicity pay gaps and implement targeted diversity, equity and inclusion policies within their organisation, a new study has found.

The study by Willis Towers Watson called ‘Diversity in the asset management industry - on the right track, but at the wrong pace' analysed 407 asset management firms and over 1500 investment strategies.

While 80% of managers have a formal DEI policy, and 77% of managers have policies to support carers, parents and caretakers, the report found many other areas asset managers were lacking in.

Only 42% of managers had measurable objectives in DEI policy, and only 40% are measuring the gender or ethnicity pay gap, while 38% measure the bonus gap.

Meanwhile, only 25% of firms link leadership remuneration to diversity and inclusion initiative key performance indicators, while a third have not provided any inclusion and diversity training to staff.

Only half of managers have targeted initiatives to attract more senior diverse talent, while 43% of managers do not undertake staff engagement surveys.

Percentage of firms tracking diversity lenses

In total, 54% of asset managers are measuring multiple diversity lenses in their firm outside of just gender and ethnicity.

DEI pays off

Investment into gender diversity pays off, the study found, with investment teams in the top quartile of gender diversity outperformed those in the bottom quartile by 45bps annually.

This held across asset classes, as equity and credit showed a gender diversity premium of 46bps and 14bps a year respectively.

Chris Redmond, global head of manager research at WTW, explained that credit likely had a lower diversity premium due to the lower volatility and smaller absolute return-potential of the asset class.

The study also analysed whether asset classes are lagging behind in the industry, as some managers argue that a smaller or more focused talent pool in their asset class is a focus to diversity.

It found little variation between asset classes, with gender diversity between them sitting at about +/-5% of the universe mean, and ethnic diversity reaching about +/-7.5% of the universe mean.

