Assets of top 100 owners reaches $26.3trn record high

Assets of the top 100 asset owners globally (the AO100) have risen 12.3% year-on-year to a record high figure of $26.3trn in 2023, as fortunes managed by sovereign wealth funds continued to surge.
According to a study from the Thinking Ahead Institute, assets of the AO100 returned to growth in 2023 after an 8.7% fall during 2022, with sovereign wealth funds now managing 38.9% of the assets among the top 100. Pension funds, which still account for the bulk of the AO100's assets under management (AUM) at 51.2%, recorded the smallest growth rate at just 8.9% from 2022. Despite the record high total, much of the AUM remained heavily concentrated among the top fifth of the AO100, as the top 20 assets owners accounted for 55.6% of the total AUM, equivalent to $14.6trn. Towards ...
