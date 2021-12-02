UBS AM hires Lucy Thomas as new head of sustainable investing

Thomas joins the company from TCorp, the financial markets partner of the New South Wales government in Australia, where she was head of investment stewardship.

Prior to that, she worked as global head of sustainable investment at Willis Towers Watson. She began her career as an analyst on the graduate program at Morgan Stanley.

She will report to Barry Gill, head of investments for UBS AM, and will be based in Zurich.

Gill said: "As a leading global asset manager, we have a critical role to play, both in providing our clients with the investing solutions they need to meet their sustainability goals and helping to shape the future of the industry.

"During her 20-year career, Lucy has worked as an asset owner, asset manager, and asset advisor and brings extensive experience working with clients and leading the integration of sustainability factors into the investment process globally."

Thomas added: "I am delighted to be joining UBS Asset Management, a team with a leading combination of culture, capabilities and commitment to sustainability. We are at an inflection point in our industry where creating value for clients, society and the planet has never been more crucial."