Warren Buffett

Berkshire Hathaway sage

Warren Buffett, known as the 'Sage of Omaha', is a US investment guru and philanthropist who serves as the chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, an Omaha, Nebraska-based investment company. He is considered one of the most successful investors in the world and has a net worth of $82.2bn (as of 2 August 2018).

Born in Nebraska in 1930, he formed Buffett Partnership Ltd in 1956 and, by 1965, he had assumed control of Berkshire Hathaway, and now helms a conglomerate with holdings in the media, insurance, energy and food and beverage sectors. The publicly traded business has stakes in Coca-Cola and American Express. Berkshire Hathaway's 52-year average annual return is 20.8%.

