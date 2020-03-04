Warren Buffett
Berkshire Hathaway sage
Warren Buffett, known as the 'Sage of Omaha', is a US investment guru and philanthropist who serves as the chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, an Omaha, Nebraska-based investment company. He is considered one of the most successful investors in the world and has a net worth of $82.2bn (as of 2 August 2018).
Born in Nebraska in 1930, he formed Buffett Partnership Ltd in 1956 and, by 1965, he had assumed control of Berkshire Hathaway, and now helms a conglomerate with holdings in the media, insurance, energy and food and beverage sectors. The publicly traded business has stakes in Coca-Cola and American Express. Berkshire Hathaway's 52-year average annual return is 20.8%.
Berkshire Hathaway lags as cash pile continues to grow
Warren Buffett's firm has $128bn of cash
Trailblazer Awards 2019: Q&A with Jakob Payne
Recognising the next generation of influential UK investors
Somerset's Asquith: The mistake that changed how I run money
Why three is the magic number
Vibrant capitalism and Silicon Valley: The secret sauce of US equities
What sets companies on both sides of the Atlantic apart?
Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway makes first investment in Amazon
Usually shy of tech stocks
SDL UK Buffettology tops performance charts in April as small caps soar
11% return for the month
Warren Buffett: 'US economy is slowing down, but I'm not concerned'
Believes US is best place to invest
Buffett bemoans lack of major acquisition opportunities
$112bn in cash
Mundy's Moment: Margins of safety
Coping with changing investment attitudes
Comgest's Wittet on how to find disruptors in Europe
Many investors spend their time trying to find the next disruptor, the next Uber or Netflix. Identifying the 'Next Big Thing' can make for a very profitable investment, as those companies have shown. However, predictions can more often be wrong than right....
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway repurchases $928m of shares
First time since 2012
Mundy's Moments: Moats and peaks
Buffet's term may have 'peaked'
Sanford DeLand's Ashworth-Lord: UK investors are starting to see negative newsflow for what it is - fake news
Managing director on running a boutique in current climate
The true value of the 'veteran' investor
Paying tribute to experienced managers
Buffett: Cheap debt behind M&A 'purchasing frenzy'
'It is insane to risk what you have and need in order to obtain what you do not need'
deVere Group to launch cryptocurrency app in response to "soaring" demand
Bitcoin rose over 1,500% in 2017
Buffett warns Bitcoin will 'come to a bad ending'
South Korea to ban cryptocurrency trading
Warren Buffett lines up successor with vice chair appointments
Move towards succession
Gosling's Grouse: Are regulators delivering on Bitcoin and British Steel Pension Scheme?
It is often said the problem with regulators is they spend so much time looking at past problems they miss the ones coming up.
Buffett wins $1m hedge fund performance bet
Donates proceeds to charity
IW's top holiday reads for wealth managers
Lawrence Gosling reviews his favourite investment titles for those with a little time to spare over the festive period.
Buffett waits to deploy cash as Berkshire war chest nears $100bn
Waiting for opportunities