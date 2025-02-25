Warren Buffett dismisses worries over 'extraordinary cash position' amid major stock sales last year

Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett sought to reassure the firm’s shareholders that his company will continue to invest their money in equities despite a downward move in its ownership of ‘marketable’ equities.
In his annual letter to shareholders, Buffett said Berkshire will "forever deploy a substantial majority of their money in equities", with a majority of that going into US equities, "although many of these will have international operations of significance". "Berkshire will never prefer ownership of cash-equivalent assets over the ownership of good businesses, whether controlled or partially owned," Buffett said. Warren Buffett slashes Apple stake as Berkshire cash soars to record high His statement came amid market commentary of what Buffet acknowledged to be an "extraordinary cas...
