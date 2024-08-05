Apple shares suffer in pre-market trading as Warren Buffett halves stake

Shares in the American tech giant were down 8.2% in pre-market trading at the time of reporting, according to data from MarketWatch. US equities suffer worst day in two years as Nasdaq loses $1trn Despite the significant selloff in shares, Apple remains Berkshire Hathaway's largest investment, with Buffett's firm still holding about 400 million shares worth $84.2bn. Around 72% of Berkshire Hathaway's aggregate fair value was concentrated in five companies including Apple, Bank of America ($41.1bn), American Express ($35.1bn), the Coca-Cola Company ($25.5bn) and Chevron ($18.6bn). ...