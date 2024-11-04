Warren Buffett slashes Apple stake as Berkshire cash soars to record high

In the firm's quarterly earnings report, released on Saturday (2 November), Berkshire's figures revealed it had shed 100 million shares of Apple during the last three months, approximately a quarter of its holding. This means that Buffet has ditched nearly two thirds of his stake in Apple since its 2023 peak, which accounted for $178bn of the company's stock portfolio at the time. Apple shares suffer in pre-market trading as Warren Buffett halves stake The decision follows a slump in Apple's net income reported in its fourth-quarter results last week, leading the tech giants share...