Warren Buffett slashes Apple stake as Berkshire cash soars to record high

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has cut its position in Apple to $69.9bn in the third quarter of this year, pushing the firm’s cash position to a record high of $325.2bn.
In the firm's quarterly earnings report, released on Saturday (2 November), Berkshire's figures revealed it had shed 100 million shares of Apple during the last three months, approximately a quarter of its holding. This means that Buffet has ditched nearly two thirds of his stake in Apple since its 2023 peak, which accounted for $178bn of the company's stock portfolio at the time. Apple shares suffer in pre-market trading as Warren Buffett halves stake The decision follows a slump in Apple's net income reported in its fourth-quarter results last week, leading the tech giants share...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes