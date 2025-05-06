Warren Buffett to step down from Berkshire Hathaway

At Berkshire Hathaway’s annual meeting on Saturday (3 May), the “Oracle of Omaha” Warren Buffett revealed he would retire as chief executive.
Buffett also told the company that he would be handing the firm over to vice-chairman Greg Abel. He said: "I think the time has arrived where Greg should become the chief executive of the company at year end." US unemployment rate remains unchanged for April with 177,000 jobs added Abel is currently chair of Berkshire's non-insurance operations and has previously been touted by Buffett as his successor. According to Buffett, he gave neither Abel nor any other director notice of this announcement. Buffett, with over six decades in the industry, took over Berkshire in 196...
