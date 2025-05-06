Sanford DeLand AM's Keith Ashworth-Lord: Postcard from Omaha

'Classic Buffett' stuns at AGM

clock • 3 min read

As I was leaving the 2025 Berkshire Hathaway annual general meeting there really was only one story.

Warren Buffett really ‘sprung one' right at the end of his 60th AGM at the helm.  "Only Howie and Susie (two of his three children, and both Berkshire Hathaway directors) knew about this," he said, as he announced that he would be putting it to the board meeting the following day: that he retire as chief executive in favour of Greg Abel. Warren Buffett to step down from Berkshire Hathaway Abel had been with Buffett on stage all morning and only now knew his ‘fate'. Classic Buffett. He made it clear that there would be no immediate sale of his shares. All would take place in the ...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

More on Companies

Asset management M&A activity fails to bring 'meaningful profitability improvements'
Companies

Asset management M&A activity fails to bring 'meaningful profitability improvements'

M&A strategy not necessarily a winner

Patrick Brusnahan
clock 06 May 2025 • 1 min read
Sanford DeLand AM's Keith Ashworth-Lord: Postcard from Omaha
Companies

Sanford DeLand AM's Keith Ashworth-Lord: Postcard from Omaha

'Classic Buffett' stuns at AGM

Keith Ashworth-Lord
clock 06 May 2025 • 3 min read
Warren Buffett to step down from Berkshire Hathaway
Companies

Warren Buffett to step down from Berkshire Hathaway

Six decades at the helm

Patrick Brusnahan
clock 06 May 2025 • 1 min read
Trustpilot