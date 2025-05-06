Warren Buffett really ‘sprung one' right at the end of his 60th AGM at the helm. "Only Howie and Susie (two of his three children, and both Berkshire Hathaway directors) knew about this," he said, as he announced that he would be putting it to the board meeting the following day: that he retire as chief executive in favour of Greg Abel. Warren Buffett to step down from Berkshire Hathaway Abel had been with Buffett on stage all morning and only now knew his ‘fate'. Classic Buffett. He made it clear that there would be no immediate sale of his shares. All would take place in the ...