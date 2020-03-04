Vietnam
Confidence shows signs of snowballing in ASEAN equities
Opportunities in EMs such as Indonesia and Myanmar
Will equities climb a wall of worry in 2020?
'Train is not going off the tracks'
A tale of two sectors: The future of frontier and small emerging markets
Why the time has come for smaller countries to shine
China 2020: Rising uncertainty may lead policymakers to 'kick the can down the road'
Can China recover from its slowdown?
China is rising but south-east Asia could benefit most
China has risen fast and accomplished much in 70 years of the People's Republic, but nothing rises smoothly.
PineBridge's Soon: The biggest myths about investing in Asian small caps
Familiarity matters at times of volatility, manager argues
Trade wars: A pause or is the end in sight?
How history can provide answers to today's tariff stand-off
Prusik IM to revamp Heather Manners' Asia small-cap fund
Fund to be renamed the Prusik Asia Emerging Opps fund
What does the 'ill wind' of US-China trade war mean for South-East Asia?
ASEAN countries proving largest beneficiaries
Investment Conundrums: Hermes IM's Murray on why emerging market assets will fare best in a 'nasty' recession
US markets still not without dangers
New horizons: Which frontier markets could be the winners in 2019?
The hotspots to look out for
T. Rowe Price's Bell sees upside potential in Vietnam
Far Eastern nation could pick up where other EMs could falter, manager argues
Investing off-piste in Asia: Three markets worthy of attention
Finding opportunities in less well-known markets
Jupiter's Pidcock slashes EM exposure to largest-ever underweight on Asia fund
Expectant of emerging market contagion
How Vietnam is transforming its industries
Established free trade agreements
Matthews Asia's Zhang: Bubbles have been growing in different parts of markets
Valuations attractive
Frontier managers target 'off-benchmark' countries as index prepares for shake-up
MSCI reviewing index constituents
GAM's Love: Why we like VARP frontier markets
Tim Love, investment director for emerging market equities at GAM, explains why the team is biased towards the frontier markets of Vietnam, Argentina, Romania and Pakistan.
The 160 frontier and emerging countries that don't appear in an index
While the MSCI Frontier Markets index formally classifies some 23 countries as 'frontier' markets, there are actually around 160 countries that do not feature in developed or emerging market indices which could be considered frontier.
Revealed: Investment trust winners and losers post Brexit
Woodford Patient Capital among losers
How foreign direct investment is facilitating Vietnam's economic expansion
Since it overheated in 2011, following a four-year bull phase that was characterised by expensive equities and an overvalued currency, the Vietnamese economy has been turned around in classic monetary and fiscal fashion.
How have ASEAN markets performed so far this year?
With possibility of 20% plus corrections on the horizon, manager cautious on ASEAN markets over the next 12 to 18 months.
Take two: Emerging market countries insulated from global woes
Hedi Ben Mlouka, CEO of Dubai-based Duet MENA, explores the prospects for Vietnam and Pakistan - two countries which are "very much the architects of their own fortunes".