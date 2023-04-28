Time to buy emerging markets?

The only region to outperform was the US, which also delivered superior annualised returns with lower volatility.

Go back to the end of 2012 and look at the prior 25 years of performance and things look rather different. Emerging markets outperformed the US and all the other indices mentioned above, albeit with higher volatility. So, what changed in the intervening ten years?

A couple of factors were likely at play. One was that US and emerging market valuations were close to being aligned on a forward price-to-earnings basis in 2012. The dollar had experienced a roughly decade-long period of decline in the same year and so was looking comparatively cheap. We then had years of loose monetary policy and rising profit margins for US listed companies, particularly among the FAANG stocks.

In such an environment it is easy to understand why investors would prefer to invest in US companies. Why buy emerging markets if you can get better returns, complete with lower volatility, in the US?

"The US came out of 2008 looking pretty cheap versus its history," noted Ed Butchart, chief investment officer at Kepler Partners at a presentation in March.

"There was also the potential to significantly boost profits because there was so much spare capital in the system. In other words, emerging markets and the US were at completely opposite ends of the investment cycle [in 2012] and opportunities favoured the core over the periphery."

Today, all of these trends have reversed. The dollar is looking relatively expensive. Despite some declines, equity valuations are still comparatively high in the US.

In March, the cyclically adjusted P/E ratio for the MSCI Emerging Market index was 10.3, compared to 23.3 for the US. We are also in a rate hiking cycle, putting an end to a long period of loose monetary policy, with earnings already under pressure at many of the companies we have come to expect constant growth from.

GDP growth

Much of the exuberance we have seen in markets since the financial crisis has made it easy to forget that market cycles exist. But it is plausible the US may not deliver the same strong returns it has over the past decade, whereas emerging markets could enjoy something of a resurgence. Similar cycles have taken place frequently over the past half century, so this would hardly be a novel phenomenon.

And there are other factors beyond the relationship with the US and its currency that may mean that is the case. A key one is GDP growth. The International Monetary Fund has estimated that emerging markets GDP will grow 2.5% more, on an annual basis, than developed markets, over the next five years.

Countries in Southeast Asia are likely to be major drivers of this growth, with the Kepler Partners emerging markets team estimating that Vietnam, Indonesia and India will see annual GDP growth of approximately 9% in dollar terms over the coming decade.

However, other parts of the world may play a role, too. Poland and the former Eastern bloc countries, for example, are forecast to see their per capita income grow to the same level as Southern European EU member states within the coming 20 years.

We have already seen the potential this growth represents with country specific funds in the investment trust space. Vietnam Enterprise Investments (VEIL) has, for example, delivered annualised NAV total returns for shareholders in excess of 13% since listing on the London Stock Exchange in 2016. The same is true of Ashoka India Equity, which has delivered annualised NAV total returns of 13.8% since its IPO in mid-2018.

For investors looking for broader exposure to emerging markets, as opposed to single country funds, Fidelity Emerging Markets (FEML) may appeal. The trust invests across emerging markets and looks to deliver long-term returns with lower risk. It is also unique in the sector as managers Nick Price and Chris Tennant, who started managing the trust in October 2021, can take short positions and invest across the market cap spectrum.

Volatility is likely to remain pronounced in emerging markets, just as it has done over the last few decades. However, those willing to endure and hold for the long-term, may end up viewing 2022 as an attractive entry point, just as we do when looking back at US performance in the wake of the financial crisis.

David Kimberley is an investment writer at Kepler Partners