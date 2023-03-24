Vietnam Opportunity fund takes hopeful note in interim results

Down 14.5%

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 2 min read
Vietnam suffered one of its worst years of market performance in history last year.
Image:

VinaCapital’s Vietnam Opportunity fund argued the country has large potential to provide strong returns over the next year, despite having an incredibly volatile market in 2022, it said in its interim results today (24 March).

The trust's net asset value per share fell by 14.5% in the last six months of 2022, compared to the Vietnam Ho Chi Minh Stock index fall of 16.3%. Including dividends, the trust's total result for the six months was -13.4%.

Vietnam suffered one of its worst years of market performance in history last year, with its stock market ending the year down by 34.1% as slowing global growth and inflation put pressure on the country.

The trust attributed its overperformance of the index to a combination of stock selection in the quoted equity portfolio and "relatively modest declines" in the values of the traditional private equity investments in the portfolio.

However, the trust said that within the private equity portion of its portfolio, it had written down the value of its investment in November and December, reducing their overall fair values by $26.2m and $26.7m respectively.

It added that some of these private equity investment were actually "public equities with private terms" where the trust has invested in instruments issued by public companies but where it has negotiated downside protection.

However, it warned that some of these investments are set to mature over the next few months, and it expects the counterparty to have "difficulty honouring their commitments", with the trust already taking "provisions" against these positions.

The trust's dividend is also set to decline, from 8 cents per share in December to 6.25 cents per share on or around 11 May, which the board attributed to the decline in NAV.

The cut-off of Chinese tourists to Vietnam due to the zero-Covid policy was also identified by the trust's manager as a key reason for the country's poor performance last year.

Prior to the pandemic, tourism contributed almost 10% of Vietnam's GDP directly, and "much more indirectly", the trust said, and a surge in Chinese tourists as the country reopened was expected.

Despite these problems, Vietnam's GDP growth was 8% in 2022 and is expected to be over 6% in 2023.

The mismatch between the stock market price and decently strong growth meant that listed Vietnamese equities are trading at a low valuation compared with regional peers and their own history.

The trust explained: "While returns, as ever, are unlikely to be smooth, combining the low valuation with continued economic growth gives cause for optimism for Vietnamese equities in 2023."

It added it expected the country's currency to stabilise, possibly appreciating against the dollar, after it declined over 10% from its peak. Inflation is expected to remain at less than 5%.

Nevertheless, the trust acknowledged the volatility of the stock market may have shaken the confidence of investors, which it said "will take some time to rebuild".

