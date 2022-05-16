QuotedData's Carthew: Asian trusts succeeding despite China

Government intervention in a range of sectors unnerved investors, but now the country has embarked on a new phase of stringent lockdowns in a bid to maintain its zero-Covid policy. Funds dedicated to investing in China have had a torrid time, with JP Morgan China Growth and Income hit especially hard.

The Chinese government has reiterated its commitment to its zero-Covid stance, despite the obvious pain that this is inflicting on its economy and the knock-on effect to global supply chains. In that, it has become an outlier. While many other countries in the region were following a similar approach at the outset of the pandemic, for the most part, they have now vaccinated their populations and are getting on with life. Some places, such as Vietnam, have seen resurgent growth and accompanying strong stock prices. However, other markets are lagging as energy price inflation and the problems in China weigh on their economies; Japan and South Korea are obvious examples.

Of the Asia Pacific trusts, Pacific Assets has bucked the trend, helped by a significant underweight exposure to China and a corresponding overweight exposure to India. Income-focused funds have done fairly well, helped by investors embracing value stocks. The surprise may be that smaller companies trusts investing in the region lead the performance tables. Scottish Oriental Smaller Companies ranks first. It has benefited from a bias to India and Indonesia, and underweight exposure to China and technology.

Vietnam's decision to walk away from a zero-Covid policy was a bold one, but worked out for the best as the economy re-opened. Vietnam Holding can boast one-year NAV growth in excess of 40%, for example, and peers such as Vietnam Enterprise and VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity have made more than 20%. Despite its success, Vietnam Holding's shares can still be acquired at a 14% discount to their underlying net asset value.

Vietnam is helped by a reasonably strong currency, thanks to a strong balance of trade surplus and continued foreign direct investment. By contrast, the Japanese yen has been one of the worst-performing major currencies over 2022, partly on worries about the soaring cost of energy imports.

As elsewhere, the Japanese market has seen a sell-off in secular growth stocks, while investors have been favouring more value style names. Yield-focused CC Japan Income & Growth has captured the value bounce and is the best-performing of all Japanese trusts over the past 12 months.

By contrast, the switch in sentiment towards growth has hit trusts such as JP Morgan Japanese, Baillie Gifford Japan and Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon hard. These funds have been backing disruptive and entrepreneurial businesses that are gradually transforming the Japanese economy.

As an illustration of the problem that these funds are facing, the JP Morgan trust's largest position is in Keyence, a manufacturer of sensors that support factory automation. Its share price is off 30% year-to-date, despite reporting year-on-year growth of 40% for sales and 54% for profits for the 12 months ended 31 March 2022. The managers would argue that the sell-off is overdone and will likely be sticking by a stock that they have held in the portfolio for over a decade.

Fuelled by some notable successes, corporate governance focused trusts such as AVI Japan Opportunities and Nippon Active Value have fared relatively well. These trusts are seeking to unlock cash and other forms of liquidity languishing on inefficient balance sheets and shake up outdated business practices. The rewards for success can be significant. AVI Japan Opportunities has chalked up a number of ‘wins' over the past couple of years, including takeover bids for real estate business Daibiru and security services company Secom Joshinetsu. In both cases, the bids came at significant premiums to the undisturbed share price.

Today, the opportunities that the trust is pursuing include lift and escalator company Fujitec where, encouraged by AVI, the company is striving to increase its profitability, and digital pen company Wacom, where the manager sees the potential for significant operational improvements.

The only pure play on the Korean market available to UK investment company investors is Weiss Korea Opportunity (WKOF). It is a value investor of a different kind - buying Korean preference shares. The preference shares are much like common shares, with the same rights to dividends, for example, but have more restrictive voting rights. Consequently, they tend to trade at a discount, but those discounts are volatile and creates an opportunity for the manager to add alpha. WKOF has been able to add significant value relative to local indices.

At the end of April 2022, the average discount that WKOF's preference share holdings traded at relative to their equivalent common shares was 51.4%. That means that WKOF's portfolio also benefits from a yield pick up, which added 2% to its returns last year. It also means that, at the end of April, its portfolio was trading on an average price/earnings ratio of just 5.0x. That looks like a real value opportunity.

James Carthew is head of investment companies at QuotedData