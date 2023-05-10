Vietnam trust struggles as country enters economic slowdown

The trust’s discount to NAV now sits at 14.2%, compared to 10.7% at the start of the year.

In the trust's Q1 results, released today (10 May), it revealed that its NAV had increased 5.5% compared to the Vietnam index's 6.7%.

This has left the trust's discount to NAV now sitting at 14.2%, compared to 10.7% at the start of the year. Meanwhile, the trust's GBP share price fell 1.4% over the quarter, having declined 23.7% over the last year.

Dien Vu, portfolio manager of VEIL, credited the drop to a slowdown in consumer demand in Vietnam, which saw retailers Mobile World Group and Phu Nhuan Jewelry decline.

Vu said that MWG was the FTSE 250 trust's only top ten stock to fall during the quarter, declining 9.5%, although he added that a restructuring of the firm has left it set to begin increasing earnings by the end of the year.

He also noted the overall weak Q1 economic performance in Vietnam, with GDP growth sitting at its second lowest for Q1 since 2011 at just 3.3%.

However, Vu stated that the government had since taken measures to respond to, such as liquidity injections via open market operations and cuts to policy rates, leaving him hopeful for stronger economic performance throughout the year.

Sitting at a NAV of $1.7bn, the trust's NAV per share performance in US dollar terms was -32.5% over the last year, but was up 85.2% over three years and and then down 0.8% over five years.