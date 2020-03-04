valuation
Unicorns, IPOs and the fear of repeating the late 1990s
2019 likely to break the record for IPOs set in 1999
Will US equity bull market continue?
The current bull market in US equities began in March 2009. The decade that followed has seen US equities rally by 300%. The early years were dominated by concerns about fiscal and monetary policy on the one hand, and the sub-par growth on the other....
Distortion between growth and value provides fertile hunting ground for US investors
US markets have roared back since the brief sell-off last year, with the current surge a whisker off all-time highs. This ebullience is surprising when one considers the maelstrom of negative developments that have bombarded the market over recent months....
Where next for US equity valuations?
Plenty of 'outstanding' investment opportunities to be found in US stockmarket
It's time to 'learn to live with macro headwinds' in UK equities
Global asset allocators have taken a consensus underweight position to the FTSE, with the UK at its most unloved point in decades relative to other developed markets.
Crux's Ward: The 'overlooked' sector in UK equities
Challenging time for markets
Kames' Wells: My shopping list is ready to take advantage of market opportunities
The economic recovery is long in the tooth and the rate of growth is slowing.
Industry Voice: Is there any value left in the market? Absolutely!
We're nearly nine years into the current bull market. Alex Wright explains why now might be the time, against mounting pressures of higher inflation and interest rates, for value investors to start to look at which stocks offer absolute value.
Harris Associates' CIO: Why I only hold one Japanese company and am avoiding EMs
Governance improving but too slowly
'Never underestimate Apple': Managers continue to back tech giant despite late iPhone X launch
iPhone X slated for launch on November 3
Should we fear an Asian tech bubble?
NN Investment Partners' Robert Davis asks if the market has fallen in love with the 'story' at the expense of remembering valuations.
Matthews Asia's Zhang: Bubbles have been growing in different parts of markets
Valuations attractive
CFA: Investors are struggling to find value in markets
‘Record’ number consider corporate bonds overvalued