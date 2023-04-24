Revolut sees $15bn valuation writedown from Schroders

Revolut's valuation implied by a capital-raising in July 2021 was $33bn.
Fintech bank Revolut has received a valuation blow from Schroders, one of its most loyal shareholders.

In a regulatory filing, the Schroders Capital Global Innovation trust- rebranded from Schroders UK Public Private trust last week, and formerly known as the Woodford Patient Capital trust - devalued its investment in the bank by around 46%.

The trust said the value of its investment at 31 December 2022 was £5.4m, compared with £10.1m at 31 December 2021.

Schroder UK Public Private rebrands as co-manager Roger Doig steps down

This implies a similar reduction in the bank's valuation which, in line with the trust's drop, should now be valued at $17.7bn, against the $33bn implied by a capital-raising in July 2021.

The managers said it was acting "with caution given the challenging market backdrop", but added it was "confident" the "new idea pipeline will continue to deliver the opportunity to invest in similarly exciting young innovative companies that, we believe, represent the leading growth businesses of the future".

Schroders has been approached for comment.

