Liberum reasserts Quilter 'buy' rating as cheap valuation leaves company 'vulnerable' to bid

Its target price for Quilter is 130p, based on a blend of discounted cash flow and price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio, while the firm currently sits at 84.3p, according to data from MarketWatch.

The rating followed Quilter's Q1 2023 results, where the company posted a 5% drop in AUM and a 70% fall in inflows, though Liberum said it had not adjusted its estimates of £620m in revenue for this year.

Liberum puts Quilter on 'Buy' list despite 11% drop in AUMA

Liberum analysts James Allen and Nick Anderson said "guidance is prudent" and if Quilter is able to deliver a flat margin again in 2023, this would imply a "P/E of only 10.8x".

The wealth manager's "strong brand and cheap valuation" make it an attractive asset, but Liberum warned it also left Quilter "vulnerable to a bid".

In August 2022, Natwest, CVC, BC Partners and Bain Capital were reportedly looking to submit an offer for the wealth manager.