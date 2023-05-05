Investor group challenges Liontrust's valuation of GAM

The investor group is considering voting against the deal as well as whether to take legal action.

The group said the deal, which has been recommended by GAM's board, "undervalues" GAM and does not reflect the "significant upside that a successful turnaround could generate" for current shareholders.

Liontrust acquires GAM

It has also hit back at the UK asset manager's lack of a cash offer, arguing this will subject GAM shareholders to the volatility of Liontrust shares "without any firm price for a business that has significant intrinsic value".

Additionally, the group said the "significant execution contingencies" set out by Liontrust as conditions for the offer - including the exit of GAM's fund management services business in Luxembourg and Switzerland - shift the risk onto shareholders in case the conditions are not met.

That is why the group is currently considering voting against the acquisition.

Furthermore, the group criticised the Swiss Takeover Board for allowing Liontrust to make its offer conditional on GAM's successful exit from its fund management services arm.

GAM shareholders urge board to remember firm's 'potential' amid possible Liontrust buyout

This is because the decision "further contemplates the granting of significant exemptions from the Swiss takeover rules to Liontrust", the group added.

It explained that normally an acquirer would need to provide an alternative cash offer to shareholders and to comply with the best value rule.

"As a holder of a qualified shareholding in GAM, the investor group is reviewing this decision and will consider whether a legal challenge is warranted," the group said.