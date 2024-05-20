Lindsell Train IT's bet on its own asset manager hurts performance in Q1

Heineken among biggest detractors

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 2 min read

The Lindsell Train investment trust (LTIT) significantly underperformed its benchmark in the first quarter of the year, mostly due to a 6% drop in the valuation of its investment manager, Lindsell Train Limited.

In the three months to the end of March 2024, LTIT's net asset value remained broadly flat at 0.6%, compared with a 9.9% total return delivered by its MSCI World benchmark. In the trust's monthly report, co-manager Michael Lindsell noted LTIT's positive performance was offset by some consumer franchises, particularly Heineken, as well as the 6% fall in valuation of unquoted holding Lindsell Train Limited (LTL). The trust's stake in the asset manager remains a significant influence on performance, and while down from its peak of 50% of NAV in 2021, LTIT's weighting in the firm averaged...

