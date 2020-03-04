UK markets
Water companies could be worth a second look
Infrastructure assets' performance is typically stable throughout economic cycles, given the essential nature of the services they provide.
Q4 results round-up: Alliance Trust reports NAV total return of 23% in 2019 as discount narrows
Reviewing the last quarter's financial records
Calm before the storm: Investors pour £4.2bn into UK funds before virus panic
Fixed income funds see strongest inflows
River & Mercantile's Lough looks to 'the rubbish tip' for value opportunities
DFS holding expected to 'materially increase'
Value for money assessments to drive more consolidation
Could more tie-ups be on the cards?
Q4 2019 results round-up: LGIM AUM up 18%
How did managers finish the decade?
Structured product performance analysis tool launched for advisers
Free for advisers
Accountability: The core questions absolute return funds must answer
Keeping managers in line
Rodrigs resurfaces with new boutique after River & Mercantile conduct breach
Manager talks exclusively to Investment Week
Investment Week Select 2020: Video Q&A with BMO Responsible Global Equity fund lead manager Jamie Jenkins
One-on-one meetings with portfolio managers
Investment Week Select 2020: Video Q&A with BMO UK commercial property fund manager Guy Glover
One-on-one meetings with portfolio managers
BoE 'vindicated' on rate pause as inflation rises
Dangers remain
Brooks Macdonald announces two distribution heads
Head of South and head of UK distribution
Buxton named lead manager of Jupiter UK Growth trust
Replaces Steve Davies
Why be ashamed of 'good value'?
Dawn of the assessment of value era
The 'reasons for optimism' on UK growth
The UK economy ended 2019 in stagnation, under pressure from political uncertainty and a global economic slowdown.
Navigating the 'storm clouds' looming for UK growth stocks
After the strong end to 2019 where the 'Boris bounce' led the FTSE All-Share up roughly 6% in December alone, the start of 2020 has found markets in a more cautious mood.
interactive investor agrees to acquire The Share Centre
Creates 'group of greater scale'
Spot the Dog: Underperfoming funds cost investors £410m a year in fees
£43.9bn assets under management in 'dog fund'
What does Javid's resignation mean for UK markets and investors?
Loose fiscal policy, but more uncertainty
Investment Week Select 2020: Highlights from this year's inaugural conference
One-on-one meetings with portfolio managers
Companies and sectors set to benefit in the post-Brexit market
Property and tech expected to boom
Gresham House Strategic's Staveley hopes to become 'go-to' small-cap investment trust
High hopes following surge in share price total returns
ASI reveals details of Woodford fund overhaul
LF ASI Income Focus due to reopen on Thursday