Don't blame Arm for fleeing the FTSE

This article was first published as part of the Friday Briefing series, which is available exclusively to IW members each week. Sign up here to receive the Friday Briefing to your inbox each week.

Heat them on the stove on a low heat for a comparatively long time. We're talking 15-20 minutes minimum. Get them on before your sausages or bacon or even hash browns. The result is a much thicker sauce that improves the texture of the whole affair, along with a greatly enhanced flavour.

Don't worry, the nostalgic flavour you're after is still there, just better.

What I'm trying to say is innovation is still exists in London, even if Arm has chosen to list in New York.

Last Friday (3 March), after months of will-they-won't-they, the Softbank-backed British chip designer opted for a US-only listing, as it returns to the public market for the first time in seven years.

Despite repeated efforts from, among others, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Arm added to the increasing rumblings that London may no longer hold the reputation we were once so certain of.

Building materials company CRH yesterday said it would also be skipping across the pond, joining last year's defectors, including former FTSE 100 constituent Ferguson.

And, let's be honest, who can blame them?

We don't even back our own markets.

Nearly every fund flows piece we've written this year speaks of the record outflows from UK funds.

The IA recorded the first annual outflow from UK-domiciled funds in its history, with UK equities suffering the most of any asset class.

Calastone revealed record outflows from UK-focused funds and noted the asset class saw net outflows during every month of 2022.

According to Refinitiv Lipper, investors withdrew £53.9bn from UK funds in 2022, the biggest outflow it has ever recorded, and would you believe UK equities suffered the largest outflows in this data, too?

Don't forget the fallout of the Mini Budget. September 2022 outstripped the market selloff of both Covid and the Global Financial Crisis.

Refinitiv Lipper's own Dewi John penned an article for us back in July 2022 entitled Them's the breaks: UK equities still deeply unloved.

I think we could republish that piece relatively simply, only asking the firm's head of research for UK and Ireland to add further examples of the case against the market and revise the figures further downwards.

And yet, last month the FTSE 100 broke its all-time record and nudged past 8,000 points. The 8,000 might not have lasted long, but it's still trading above the previous record.

From a pure investment standpoint, the FTSE 100 is in good stead in the short- and long-term.

The war in Ukraine has created a temporary boost to energy stocks and, if they can get their heads round the green transition, these firms should also be the winners of the future. Mining stocks are in a prime position for bolstered profits, also thanks to the green transition, as the electrification of the world requires one final mass extractive effort of metals.

The funding for this will largely be provided by the financial houses of the FTSE indices, and, in the meantime, they're doing pretty well out of rising interest rates.

Earlier, I said innovation can still be found in London and I stand by it, despite the above.

Foresight Solar and Technology VCT was one of the best-performing investment trusts last year, Deliveroo chose to stay in London and, despite a falling share price, Ocado would still have more than tripled your money if you'd got in at IPO.

Don't mistake innovation for technology either. Can you name a retailer that's up year-to-date, over one year, five years and all time? Games Workshop is clearly doing something different. A £10,000 investment at IPO could've taken you near £1m by itself.

Even the stock exchange is taking a different approach, with LSEG CEO David Schwimmer (not that one) praising the integration of Refinitiv into the group, with data and analytics now comprising two-thirds of its revenues.

The group is even attempting to go after the Bloomberg terminal by signing a ten-year deal with Microsoft.

What do you think?

Try the beans.

