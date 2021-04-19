Bambos Hambi: I see my role as being the protector of the investment team

Bambos Hambi talks to Mike Sheen about his return to Quilter, his priorities as CIO and how Quilter Investors is positioning portfolios amid the economic recovery

"I actually like working from home, I'm not missing the commute at all," says CIO of Quilter Investors Bambos Hambi, reflecting on just over five months in his new role and citing pre-lockdown train trouble he was experiencing prior to the first UK lockdown in March 2020. "I was getting so frustrated with it."

The flip side to this is that Hambi has only met one colleague at Quilter without the aid of video conferencing technology - group CEO Paul Feeney, the majority of face-to-face contact with whom took place while interviewing for the role.

"It is obviously a little bit odd to be starting in a new place and not meeting people face-to-face directly," says Hambi.

"But with [Microsoft] Teams and Zoom nowadays, it works really well. I just have to make sure that I do not work silly hours every day. It is very easy just to keep going."

Quilter is a business that Hambi is having to relearn, having spent a decade with the firm as its head of investment portfolio service until 1997. In the years since his departure, the firm has changed significantly.

"The Quilter I left was purely a private client wealth manager," Hambi explains. "Now you have a number of strains within the group and it is a much bigger entity, which is exciting.

"What I particularly like about Quilter Investors is it is a pure multi-asset, multi-manager. We have no conflicts there, no other interests at all.

"I have worked for companies where you will be flavour of the month, you get all the advertising spend for a couple of months, and then the focus would change to something completely different within the business.

"Quilter Investors is purely multi-asset, multi-manager, and that is very important because that is where I think most advisers will be looking going forward."

Getting on with the job

While virtual meetings with colleagues across the business have taken up much of Hambi's short time in his new role, the CIO has already identified his priorities for Quilter Investors' investment team.

Having familiarised himself with the 16-strong team he is responsible for, their processes, how strategic and tactical asset allocation is determined, and what risk tools are used, Hambi began to ask: "Do they need anything on top of that?"

"Over the years, I have realised that to get a really well functioning investment team, you have to protect them from a lot of the noise coming from other parts of the business," he explains. "I see my role as being the protector of them, allowing them to get on and do their job properly.

"I just try to make sure they have the tools and processes in place to do it, and ensure they have the time and the ability to do it as well.

"At the end of the day, the investment team's aim should be to maximise returns for the given level of risk [of respective portfolios]."

Quilter Investors hires responsible investment head

While Hambi has inherited a "really strong, experienced team…with lots of diverse and different backgrounds" in his new role, he says the "most pleasing thing" for him is the younger talent on the investment team.

"Succession planning for the future is making sure that they have got the right career path to succeed going forward," Hambi adds. "We have a continuous stream of talent coming through."