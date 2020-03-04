UK All Companies
Square Mile's Broomer shifts back into UK active funds after 'fighting a losing battle'
Purchasing UK equity products for first time in a year
'Unfashionable' UK funds lead February performers
Absolute return ‘continues to disappoint’
Retail funds return to positive flows in September but UK equities 'firmly out of favour'
Latest IA figures reveal positive turn
Are narrowing small-cap discounts a signal to sell?
Mixed fortunes for UK Smaller Companies and UK All Companies
Fund flows: How has the UK landscape changed since 2000?
Fundscape analysis on fund distribution
IA reports first monthly retail outflows since Brexit vote
Negative retail sales in August
The resurgence of ethical funds: Hargreaves Lansdown's top fund picks
Sales are soaring
Revealed: Finalists for the Investment Company of the Year Awards 2018
Winners announced on 21 November
Which was the most viewed IA sector on Square Mile's Academy of Funds in Q1?
Woodford Equity Income most viewed
Darius McDermott: Just three top quartile funds in IA UK All Companies sector charge under 0.7%
95% have charges over 0.7%
Bargain hunting: Are there still investment opportunities to be found on the UK High Street?
Finding value amid retailers closing down
Sue Round: Asset management is well-placed to support flexible working conditions
Improving diversity in the industry
IA stats: Sterling Strategic Bond sector becomes best-selling in May
UK All Companies sees £500m net outflows
Liontrust reports higher profits and AUM amid 'challenging period' for fund groups
'Political uncertainty significantly exacerbated'
Invesco Perpetual UK equities team: Ten years together through ten years of turbulence
Q&A with Mark Barnett, Martin Walker and Ciaran Mallon
Man GLG UK Income re-joins IA's UK Equity Income sector
After two-year hiatus
AUM of funds in Chelsea's RedZone hits £110bn
Aberdeen and L&G among worst
Pair of Miton funds near capacity after strong inflows
UK Value Opps approaching £800m
Train: Why my first new stock for UK Equity since 2011 is an overseas name
Manager has taken advantage of summer correction
Jupiter's Davies: My alternative emerging market plays
Fund exposed to EM consumer growth
M&G's Dobell: 'Heroic' BP has outstanding recovery potential
Manager sticks with stock
Leaders & laggards: The best and worst performing trusts in Q2
Investment trusts allocating to UK equities benefitted from an election-fuelled bounce which helped them top the performance tables in Q2, according to data from broker Winterflood.
UK small cap trusts surge as election fears subside
UK Smaller Companies trusts were among the best performers last month, after the political uncertainty of the general election subsided.