IA: Equity funds hit 18-month inflow high in July

Net retail sales hit £1bn for the month, with mixed assets and fixed income strategies posting inflows of £861m and £520m, respectively.

North American equity funds had a third consecutive month of outflows, losing £1.4bn between May and July, while money market was the asset class with the highest level of outflows for the month, at £912m.

Tracker funds continued their positive trajectory, with £702m inflows in July. Their funds under management stood at £301bn at the end of month, representing an overall 21% share of industry FUM.

Responsible investment funds instead experienced the opposite trend, reporting £39m net retail outflows.

The £ Corporate Bond sector was yet again on top for the month with net retail sales of £287m, the IA found, followed by Volatility Managed (£251m); Global Equity Income (£243m) and Corporate Bond (£209m).

The worst selling IA sector for July 2023 was UK All Companies, which experienced £710m in outflows.

Chris Cummings, CEO of the Investment Association, said: "As the rate of inflation starts to fall more markedly and recession expectations moderate, sentiment is becoming more positive. While investors had been reducing their investments in recent months amid a very unclear economic outlook, July saw net sales of just over £1bn.

"Equity, fixed income and mixed asset funds all benefited from this renewed optimism, with inflows into equity funds reaching £816m - the highest since December 2021."