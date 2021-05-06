UK funds back in favour as retail investors turn away from US stocks

March saw £472m invested in the UK All Companies sector and £217m in smaller UK companies

UK equities finally attracted investors' attention in March after almost a year of outflows, according to the latest Investment Association data, while US equity funds suffered withdrawals of £1bn.

According to the IA, March saw £472m invested in the UK All Companies sector and £217m in smaller UK companies. Though by no means the best-selling sectors - the top spot was taken by IA Global with net retail sales of £1.6bn in March - this marks the first such inflows into these two sectors in six months.

Chris Cummings, CEO of the Investment Association, said: "The beginning of spring saw the thawing of investor sentiment towards UK companies following the successful rollout of the coronavirus vaccine and broader growth in business confidence."

Kate Marshall, acting head of investment analysis at HL, added: "UK investors are coming back round to the idea of putting their money to work on home soil, according to the latest industry data.

"With the economy reopening, many expect to see a splurge in consumer spending and a boost to areas such as retail, banking, and even travel and leisure."

She noted that while most of the money has gone into larger UK companies, the recent "stellar performance" of some of the UK's smallest businesses "hasn't gone unnoticed", suggesting investors are returning to a 'risk-on' mode.

Meanwhile, other sectors that have fared well in March were Mixed Investment 40-85% Shares, which took in £1bn, Volatility Managed with net retail sales of £483m and Global Emerging Markets, which saw inflows of £298m.

Over the first quarter, however, the Global sector is the clear winner with inflows of £3.6bn - a significant proportion of the £10bn of net retail inflows during the three-month period.

Marshall said: "Despite the recent change in sentiment, global funds are still taking the lion's share of investors' money. That said, it's good to see investors taking an active interest in other areas, with flows spread across a range of funds and sectors."

Unsurprisingly, responsible investment funds also continued to see strong demand, taking in £1.6bn in March - a new monthly record.

US out of favour

As a risk-on mood prevailed, the worst selling sector in March was £ Corporate Bonds, suffering outflows of £1.5bn.

On a regional basis, US equity funds were the most out of favour with £1bn worth of net outflows, while interest in tracker funds also waned, with flows slowing to £626m in March.

Laith Khalaf, financial analyst at AJ Bell, said: "Investors sold down a big chunk of US funds in March. Some of this was probably profit-taking, following an incredibly strong run for the US stockmarket.

"But investors might also be concerned about the prospects for interest rate rises to dent the share prices of the big US tech firms that now make up such a large part of the S&P 500. UK equities also saw their first small monthly inflow in almost a year, and following five years of getting the cold shoulder from investors.

"This could be a pretty significant turning point, as investors reflect on what's performed well in the past, and where opportunities lie for the future. The global sector continues to attract inflows, so investors aren't totally downbeat on the US, seeing as these funds have a high weighting to the US, which now makes up around two thirds of the global developed stock market."